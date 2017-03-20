This year’s Glastonbury line-up has been met with a somewhat lacklustre response, with Radiohead, Foo Fighters, and Ed Sheeran being announced as headliners.

However, a much-needed injection of disco has been gifted upon us as Nile Rodgers has seemingly confirmed himself for the festival.

Asked on Twitter whether he would be taking the muddy road down to Worthy Farm, Rodgers simply responded “YES!!!!!”

Rodgers last played the festival in 2013, where - alongside Chic - he headlined the West Holts stage, going up against the Arctic Monkey on the Pyramid stage.

The set included such hits as ‘Everybody Dance’, ‘Dance Dance Dance’, ‘I'm Coming Out’, ‘Upside Down’, ‘He's The Greatest Dancer’ and We Are Family’. Expect a similar strong of hits later this year along with material from Chic’s upcoming album.

Glastonbury 2016 - in pictures







10 show all Glastonbury 2016 - in pictures

















1/10 Festival-goers arrive for the Glastonbury festival at the Worthy Farm site PA

2/10 Festival-goers wearing matching tie die t-shirts do a star jump in front of the Glastonbury sign Rex Features

3/10 Festival-goers relax and walk at the top of the hill over looking the tipi village, the Ribbon Tower and the Park Stage Rex

4/10 Participants arrive for the Glastonbury Festival at the Worthy Farm site, Somerset, where heavy rain over a prolonged period has caused isolated flooding and muddy fields PA

5/10 Members of the Shakti Sings National Choir sing during a procession from the Stone Circle to the Headling Field. The choir was formed to honour the earth through song Rex Features

6/10 A reveller carries her belongings after arriving at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival REUTERS

7/10 Revellers set up their tent after arriving at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival REUTERS

8/10 Participants arrive for the Glastonbury Festival at the Worthy Farm site PA

9/10 Festival-goers arrive for the Glastonbury festival at the Worthy Farm site PA

10/10 Festival-goers arrive for the Glastonbury Festival at the Worthy Farm site PA

Recently, London Grammer self-confirmed themselves for the festival, while Michael Eavis announced that next - during the festival’s fallow year - a spin-off festival called The Variety Bazaar will take place. The following year, the festival will return to Worthy Farm.

The full Glastonbury line-up will be released in the near future but an exact date remains unconfirmed.