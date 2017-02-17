As the winter months progress, it's only natural that thoughts turn to the approaching summer's festival season - namely Glastonbury, which organisers Michael and Emily Eavis have decided to drop some hints about.

Speaking at the V05 NME Awards which took place at Brixton Academy on Wednesday evening (15 February), the duo - who took home the award for Best Festival - were pressed on revealing some details about the upcoming event, the last before 2018's fallow year.

Michael's daughter, Emily, said: “We’ve got a year off next year so we’re throwing everything into this one,” Emily told NME. “We’ve got twice as many bands and lots to push into this festival.”

She went on to reveal that they had make a couple of bookings that very evening alluding to the ceremony's guests which included winners Skepta, Christine & the Queens and Pet Shop Boys.

They also used the opportunity to detail a new area altogether.

Festival founder Michael continued: “We’ve got a massive film screen and 100 1960s American and Cuban cars. We’ve put them all in straight lines, so you can sit in the cars, watch the films, the sound comes into the cars by a little Bluetooth thingy on the wing mirror. Julian Temple is doing all the film choice.

“This is the biggest thing of the year,” he added.

The two refused to elaborate on details surrounding spinoff event The Variety Bazaar other than the fact that it will take place at a different location in 2021.

Two-thirds of Pink Floyd - who this year celebrate their 50th year - have sparked excitement of an appearance after Roger Waters and Nick Mason both stated they'd be up for performing at Worthy Farm.

Glastonbury 2017's full line-up will be revealed next month; currently, only Radiohead have been confirmed as the Friday night headline act with the remaining two heavily rumoured to be Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.