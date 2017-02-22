London Grammar have confirmed their appearance at this summer's Glastonbury Festival.

Having previously remained coy when asked earlier this month, the British trio confirmed the news during a live session on Jo Whiley's BBC Radio 2 show last night (21 February).

This will be the first time they have played Worthy Farm since an appearance on the John Peel stage in 2013.

Ticket owners expressed their happiness with the announcement via Twitter.

F Who needs a Foo Fighters announcement when London Grammar come along and self confirm #Glastonbury — James Brighton (@James_Brighton) February 21, 2017

London Grammar are playing Glastonbury this year. SO HAPPY! — Niamh Kelly (@NiamhRK) February 22, 2017

@londongrammar self confirming themselves for Glastonbury makes me so ridiculously happy, cannot wait to see them again #Glasto2017 — Joseph Snell (@joessnell) February 21, 2017



The Nottingham-hailing group is comprised of Hannah Reid, Dan Rothman and Dominic 'Dot' Major. They released debut record If You Wait in September 2013 and released their first piece of new music - “Rooting for You” - on 1 January 2017.

Currently, the only confirmed acts include headliners Radiohead as well as Wiley and The Avalanches; Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran are both strongly rumoured to complete the headline bill with Michael and Emily Eavis confirming that a full lineup announcement is due to be made next month.

The organisers also revealed a new area that'll launch at this year's Festival which will be the last until 2019 due to the planned fallow year.

Spin-off event the Variety Bazaar will take place in a different location in 2021.