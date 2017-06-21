People got bored queueing at Glastonbury 2017 so they started chanting 'Jeremy Corbyn'

Eager Glastonbury revellers arrived at the Worthy Farm site late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning in the hope of nabbing the best camping spots.

The gates didn't open until 8am, so many found themselves waiting in queues and pretty bored amid the UK heat wave.

Soon they began spontaneously chanting "Ohhhhh Jeremy Cooorrrbyn!" to the tune of The White Stripes' 'Seven Nation Army, the chant having popped up at a lot of venues and rallies lately.

General love for the Labour leader presumably inspired this, along with the fact that Corbyn is attending this year's festival, speaking on the festival's main Pyramid stage and introducing politically active rap duo Run the Jewels.

The Jeremy Corbyn chant sweeping the nation

"We’re Corbyn fans, that’s the thing,” organiser Michael Eavis told the Guardian. “He’s got something new and precious, and people are excited about it. He really is the hero of the hour.”

Corbyn was due to appear at the festival last year, but had to cancel due to the Brexit vote.

The Independent will be on site from tomorrow, and will let you know if Corbyn busts out any new chill-wave tracks during his slot.

