Glastonbury weather: Dozens of people receive medical treatment on festival's hottest day ever

Temperatures hit 30° and above by the afternoon, as revellers queued amidst tightened security

The UK's headline-hitting heatwave also happened to coincide with the first day of the UK's biggest music festival. 

The BBC reports dozens of early arrivals to this year's Glastonbury Festival received medical treatment yesterday (21 June), as thousands arrived to get on to the site after the gates opened at 8am, amidst massive queues.

The South Western Ambulance Service (SWAS) has stated that by 2.30pm, 38 people had been treated by paramedics, releasing the statement: "If you are heading to the Glastonbury Festival it is really important you take plenty of water with you, wear a hat and put on suncream."

Festival organisers have stated there is free sun cream available at all information points and that there are water taps in most fields. Indeed, with temperatures hitting 30° and above by the afternoon, it's now understood to have been the hottest day in the festival's entire history, though the heatwave is expected to have a stormy end by the weekend

Overall, more than 2000,000 people are expected at this year's event, taking place at Worthy Fam in Somerset; Emily Eavis has warned there will be tighter security at hand in light of the recent terror attacks in London and Manchester.

She told the NME, "We sent an email out to the public to let them know that coming in will take a bit of extra time this year because we’re going to be doing extra searches. You’ll notice coming in that there will be extra space made for those searches to take place – and some extra security and police."

Glastonbury runs until 25 June, with headliners Radiohead, Foo Fighters, and Ed Sheeran.

