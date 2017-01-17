Emily Eavis confirms 'Glastonbury is still Glastonbury' following backlash to The Variety Bazaar

Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis has announced that the planned 2019 event occurring away from the usual Worthy Farm site will be named The Variety Bazaar.
The music festival is moving away from its Worthy Farm location following 2018's fallow year in a bid to protect the site it's been held at since 1970.
Emily Eavis has since been forced to clarify her father's comments, stating that The Variety Bazaar will be a completely new event separate from Glastonbury Festival which - following 2017 - will resume at Worthy Farm in 2020.
Still, as is the case when most things are slightly altered, people aren't happy
The location of the move - designed to protect the current Worthy Farm site - still remains a secret but Eavis has previously hinted the chosen spot was "halfway to the Midlands."
Eavis went on to describe the move as a "huge risk," stating: "I've been a huge risk taker all my life - I mean, 47 years of huge risks really and so far, touch wood, I haven't come unstuck.
"This might be one risk too far, I don't know."
Glastonbury's next fallow year will take place in 2018 following which Eavis hopes to move the Festival, however, he has assured those wishing to buy tickets in the future that the move would not be permanent.
This year's festival - which takes place from 21-25 June - will see Radiohead return to the Pyramid Stage with Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters expected to be announced imminently. You can find a full list of rumours here.
