Emily Eavis confirms 'Glastonbury is still Glastonbury' following backlash to The Variety Bazaar

Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis has announced that the planned 2019 event occurring away from the usual Worthy Farm site will be named The Variety Bazaar.

The music festival is moving away from its Worthy Farm location following 2018's fallow year in a bid to protect the site it's been held at since 1970.

Emily Eavis has since been forced to clarify her father's comments, stating that The Variety Bazaar will be a completely new event separate from Glastonbury Festival which - following 2017 - will resume at Worthy Farm in 2020.

Still, as is the case when most things are slightly altered, people aren't happy

Theresa May announces post-Brexit Britain to be turned into a tax haven and renamed 'The Variety Bazaar'. — The Monitors (@themonitorscom) January 17, 2017

Wow. @GlastoFest to be renamed The Variety Bazaar when it moves sites in 2018. Michael Eavis said so and everything. #Glastonbury — Denise Evans (@DeniseEvansMEN) January 17, 2017

Glastonbury is getting renamed 'The Glastonbury Festival team presents The Variety Bazaar' in 2019 and I canny deal with that — finmax (@finlaymaxwell) January 17, 2017

Glastonbury changing name to the variety bazaar how shit — callum ball (@ball_callum) January 17, 2017

hot take: the variety bazaar is a rubbish name — Kate Solomon (@katiesol) January 17, 2017

@Independent "The Variety Bazaar. It's a good name, don't you think?" Not really, no - It sounds like a Sunday market stall. — Django Rocks (@Djangoed2) January 17, 2017

So Glastonbury is to be renamed 'The Variety Bazaar'.

I expected Glastonbury McGlastonburyface at the very least. — Simon Pegg (@Simon_Pegg) January 17, 2017

I can only imagine Jools Holland saying the words "LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, THE VARIETY BAZAAR!" and that is not a good thing — Jamie Milton (@jamiemilton_) January 17, 2017

The location of the move - designed to protect the current Worthy Farm site - still remains a secret but Eavis has previously hinted the chosen spot was "halfway to the Midlands."

Eavis went on to describe the move as a "huge risk," stating: "I've been a huge risk taker all my life - I mean, 47 years of huge risks really and so far, touch wood, I haven't come unstuck.

"This might be one risk too far, I don't know."

Glastonbury's next fallow year will take place in 2018 following which Eavis hopes to move the Festival, however, he has assured those wishing to buy tickets in the future that the move would not be permanent.

This year's festival - which takes place from 21-25 June - will see Radiohead return to the Pyramid Stage with Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters expected to be announced imminently. You can find a full list of rumours here.