The opening slot on the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury is usually way down on the list of must-sees for most punters. After the excesses of Thursday night a handful of paracetamol and a full English is the usual cure.

But this year what must be the biggest crowd ever for a Friday morning dragged themselves out of their sauna-like tents to catch Hacienda Classical kick of this year’s festival. And they weren’t disappointed.

There can’t be any better way to ease into the first full day of festivities than soaring strings and club anthems. Highlight of the set had to be Rowetta’s emotional, goosebump inducing “You got the Love” which set the tone for the day

Glastonbury 2017







1/27 Dua Lipa performs on the John Peel Stage on day 2 of the Glastonbury Festival 2017 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 23, 2017 Getty Images

2/27 Revellers dance as they listen to Circa Waves perform on the Other Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 23, 2017 Reuters

3/27 Festival goers at Glastonbury Festival Site on June 21, 2017 in Glastonbury, England Getty

5/27 Festivalgoers watching Blossoms on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival, at Worthy Farm in Somerset PA

7/27 Actor Johnny Depp poses on a Cadillac before presenting his film ‘The Libertine’, at Cinemageddon at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival Reuters

8/27 Fans cheer as American actor Johnny Depp makes his entrance at Cinemageddon during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, near Pilton, Somerset EPA

9/27 US actor Johnny Depp attends the Cinemageddon event as part of the Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts 2017 at Worthy Farm EPA

10/27 Cineramageddon ushers Daisy Peters (left), from Shepton Mallet, and Tamsin Walton, from Pilton, before an appearance by Johnny Depp for a screening of The Libertine, during the Glastonbury Festival PA

11/27 Festival-goers pose at the Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts 2017 at Worthy Farm on 22 June EPA

12/27 Revellers sleep in front of a food stand at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival on 22 June, 2017 Reuters

13/27 An aerial view of the Glastonbury Festival site at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset on 22 June, 2017 PA

14/27 People gather to watch the sun set as temperatures reach record levels at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Pilton on 21 June, 2017 Getty

15/27 Festival goers enjoy themselves as the gates open at the Glastonbury Festival amid heightened security at Worthy Farm in Pilton Getty

16/27 A festival goer arrives at Glastonbury Festival Site on 21 June in Glastonbury, England Getty

20/27 Revellers sing and dance by the Stone Circle at Worthy Farm in Somerset Reuters

21/27 Festival founder Michael Eavis arrives to attend a screening of film maker Julian Temple's Glastonbury documentary Getty

22/27 People attend a screening of film maker Julian Temple's Glastonbury documentary being shown at the new night time area Cinemaggedon on June 21, 2017 Getty

25/27 The sun sets at the Glastonbury Festival 2017 at Worthy Farm in Pilton on 21 June, 2017 Getty

26/27 Fireworks illuminate the night sky at the end of the first day at the Glastonbury Festival on 21 June Getty

The baking heat which sapped the energy of the early arrivals on Wednesday was replaced by a cooling wind. Perfect festival weather then.

The beauty of Glastonbury is, of course, the myriad of things happening away from the main stages and stumbling across acts you’d never heard of.

Up in the Summer House, an outdoor stage with deckchairs in Glebeland, the incredible Umami Dance Theatre treated a rapt crowd to some awesome dance moves. The duo from Madrid mix up breakdancing and mime with a heavy sprinkle of humour.

And while Royal Blood toasted their number one album with champagne and a huge set which sent the crowd wild, up in the Kids Field the Panic Family Circus clowns kept the little ones and not so little ones amused with their timeless tradition of slapstick and song.

Where else can you suddenly find yourself as an impromptu performer with the Kazooniville marching band - being handed a kazoo and joining in with their ““Rocky theme” ?

And the next minute be surrounded by the enthusiastic Rajasthan Heritage Brass Band belting out traditional Indian wedding tunes dressed in full Rajasthani costume. Only at Pilton.

Musical highlights so far have to be Anderson Paak And The Free Nationals' superb set on the West Holts and Glass Animals on the Other Stage - both of which will surely see them gain a whole host of new fans and get higher billing when the festival returns after next year’s fallow year.

