Another Glastonbury Festival is almost upon us and the country is split into three camps: those who are going, those who wish they were going and the remainder who consider sleeping in a muddy field for five days to be some form of torture (more fool them).

For members of the first camp, however, we have you sorted. Below is a playlist filled with songs from a large multitude of acts comprising this year's line-up.

Alongside headliners Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran, you'll find the acts topping the bill of the site's many other stages (Dizzee Rascal, alt-J, Phoenix) as well as those hitting the stage earlier on in the day (The National, Royal Blood, Solange).

That's not forgetting the iconic Legends slot which has this year been handed to Bee Gees member Barry Gibb followed up with a dash of Chic.

Other acts featured on the playlist that'll be heading to Worthy Farm for the five day event include Blossoms, First Aid Kit, Father John Misty, Future Islands, Glass Animals, HAIM, Laura Marling and Californian funk sensation Thundercat.

Glastonbury 2016 - in pictures







So listen above - and feel free to share and subscribe to other playlists.