If you were at last year's Glastonbury Festival, the thought of mud is still probably causing you sleepless nights. With the 2017 event just weeks away, it's now time to discern whether you'll be needing to pack your sunnies or wellies.

Those who have arrived today have been treated to a heatwave with temperatures of over 30 degrees, but the weekend's outlook will – for the most part – be far cooler with isolated showers.

Basically, rest assured there will be no mudslides this year.

Below are the latest weather updates.

Thursday 22 June

High temperatures of 23 degrees, potential thunderstorm

It's looking like tomorrow won't be the heatwave that's been predicted but highs of 23 degrees are nothing to complain about. BBC Weather and the Met Office are banking on a slightly cooler temperature around the 19-20-degree mark with Accuweather balancing out its optimism by predicting a rogue thunderstorm that will hopefully not cause the festival to go the same way as 2005.

Friday 23 June

Low-20 temperatures, afternoon drizzle

It's looking like the weather will completely cool down by Friday with the sun hiding behind the clouds. Accuweather claims there'll be a passing afternoon shower but beyond that, it'll be a relatively tame day positioned around the 20-degree mark.

Saturday 24 June

Sunnier yet cooler with a risk of rain

“Cooler and fresher” is what the Met Office is predicting with the day's outlook more changeable than before. The intense heat of days earlier this week could bring in some isolated rain showers in late morning/early afternoon, but the sunshine is expected to prevail (not in the Met Office or BBC's eyes: highs of 18-degrees for the Saturday).

Sunday 25 June

Sunnier, no rain

The Sunday is expected to be the same as the previous day but minus the sporadic showers which could hit Worthy Farm in the afternoon - this sentiment is matched by BBC Weather who may predict 17-degree temperature but agrees there'll be no rain. The Met Office reckons the sun will be out for the teatime legends slot which will this year see Barry Gibb play the Pyramid Stage followed by Chic.