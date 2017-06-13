If you were at last year's Glastonbury Festival, the thought of mud probably still causes you sleepless nights. With the 2017 event just weeks away, it's now time to discern whether you'll be needing to pack your sunnies or wellies.

It's good and bad news for ticket-owners - it seems this year will see a mixture of both sunshine and rain, however, it certainly doesn't look like the washout that greeted dwellers upon arrival in 2016 especially considering the week before looks like it'll be sun-filled.

Below are the latest weather updates but, of course, this is all liable to change with every passing day so bookmark this page to stay in the know.

Wednesday 21 June

If you're arriving early, you'll be met with sunshine with highs of 23 degrees despite Metcheck's prediciton of 17. Either way, it seems pitching your tent will be a rain-free experience.

Thursday 22 June

Metcheck is predicting no rain for the day which will see the majority of festival-goers arrive, although it's not looking like there'll be much sun either - the whole day will be covered in clouds. Accuweather isn't so optimistic predicting a 75% chance of showers.

Friday 23 June

According to Metcheck, the festival's first official day is more of the same with Accuweather piercing the positivity with a prediction of “some showers.” It should also be noted that the temperature will plummet as the evening draws in (apaprently less than ten degrees) so don't forget to cover up.

Saturday 24 June

Metcheck and Accuweather both agree that Saturday will be a rain-free affair despite the temperature reach lows of six degrees. That's after a day of 21-degree heat, however, so it's not all bad.

Sunday 25 June

The festival's final day will be similar to Saturday which means one thing: no rain!

Overall, it seems as if this year's Glastonbury Festival won't be plagued with apocalyptic downpours but sporadic showers over the first few days before a relatively sunny weekend. Best pack both the wellies and sunnies - it's certain the thousands will render the site a mudslide by Monday morning.