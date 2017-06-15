If you were at last year's Glastonbury Festival, the thought of mud is still probably causing you sleepless nights. With the 2017 event just weeks away, it's now time to discern whether you'll be needing to pack your sunnies or wellies.

While early outlook seemed to suggest that the sun would be out with sporadic rain showers, the latest update provides better news for festival-goers: it's looking like this year's Glastonbury could be treated to a heatwave,

Below are the latest weather updates but, of course, with a week to go this is all liable to change (for reference, here is what was predicted days ago).

Glastonbury 2016 - in pictures







10 show all Glastonbury 2016 - in pictures

















1/10 Festival-goers arrive for the Glastonbury festival at the Worthy Farm site PA

2/10 Festival-goers wearing matching tie die t-shirts do a star jump in front of the Glastonbury sign Rex Features

3/10 Festival-goers relax and walk at the top of the hill over looking the tipi village, the Ribbon Tower and the Park Stage Rex

4/10 Participants arrive for the Glastonbury Festival at the Worthy Farm site, Somerset, where heavy rain over a prolonged period has caused isolated flooding and muddy fields PA

5/10 Members of the Shakti Sings National Choir sing during a procession from the Stone Circle to the Headling Field. The choir was formed to honour the earth through song Rex Features

6/10 A reveller carries her belongings after arriving at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival REUTERS

7/10 Revellers set up their tent after arriving at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival REUTERS

8/10 Participants arrive for the Glastonbury Festival at the Worthy Farm site PA

9/10 Festival-goers arrive for the Glastonbury festival at the Worthy Farm site PA

10/10 Festival-goers arrive for the Glastonbury Festival at the Worthy Farm site PA

Wednesday 21 June

Metcheck predicts highs of 23 despite clouds prevailing. Either way, it seems pitching your tent will be a rain-free experience.

Thursday 22 June

Accuweather has changed its tune: having originally predicted 75% of showers, it's now stating that this day will be filled with lots of sunshine and highs of 24. BBC Weather is slightly less optimistic predicting a slightly lower temperature of 19 degrees.

Friday 23 June

The festival's first official day is more of the same despite Accuweather's prediction of just one shower compared to last year's apocalyptic downpour. Still, the sun is expected to be out for the majority of the day so best pack the suncream.

Saturday 24 June

“A little afternoon rain,” is Accuweather's prediction for this day which conflicts with BBC Weather's forecast of clear skies and sunshine. The former positions the temperature as higher than the latter (22 degrees compared with the Beeb's 19), however, so no need to wrap up too warm.

Sunday 25 June

The festival's final day will be similar to Saturday which hints at one thing: no rain!





Overall, it seems as if this year's Glastonbury Festival won't be plagued with apocalyptic downpours. Instead, it's looking like the sun will beat out the rain despite the prediction of a few small showers over the weekend. To be safe, it's probably best to pack the wellies but also make room for shades and suncream - it's going to be a hot one.

It's also important to note out that the week ahead is looking rain-free so don't expect a mudslide upon arrival. Saying this, The Met Office released this statement about the forecast from next Wednesday:

"Confidence is currently low from next Wednesday, until the end of the period. Conditions will probably remain settled for most of us at first, but there are signs of more cloud, rain and showers later in the week, especially in the northwest, perhaps with some thunderstorms in the south. It will probably stay fairly warm, but will then become cooler with time."