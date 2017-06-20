If you've been feverishly checking the weather for updates leading up to this year's Glastonbury, you'll be happy to have seen that for the next three days you'll be treated to what seems like a heatwave unlike any the festival has ever seen.
The last time the temperature hit these highs at the beginning of the five-day event was in 2005 where it seemed like things were too good to be true. They were - a thunderstorm hit Worthy Farm on the Friday rendering the Pyramid Stage powerless and forcing people from their tents as the site was transformed into a raging mudslide.
Overall, weather experts surmised that Glastonbury was hit with two months of rain in just two hours leaving the site four feet underwater.
It's important to point out that, while temperatures will drop to as low as 17 degrees (according to BBC Weather, anyway), there are currently only a handful of showers predicted over the weekend.
The Met Office has suggested though that the sweltering temperatures - which are set to reach a high of 33 degrees tomorrow (19 June) - could bring in a thunderstorm.
Check back here for the latest weather updates.
