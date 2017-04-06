  1. Culture
Gorillaz set to spook fans with real-life haunted houses

The immersive, pop-up 'spirit houses' are set to open in Brooklyn, Amsterdam, and Berlin

Gorillaz aren't cutting corners when it comes to their big musical comeback, having been largely absent from the scene for over half-a-decade. 

The band recently announced new album Humanz, alongside the release of a six-minute animated film titled Saturnz Barz (Spirit House), which features four tracks from the upcoming album: 'Saturnz Barz’ in full, plus highlights of ‘Ascension’, ‘Andromeda’ and ‘We Got The Power’.

The video saw the band's animated members visit a dilapidated home that inevitably is unveiled to house a host of strange phantasms; an experience the band is now hoping to replicate for fans.

Brooklyn, Amsterdam, and Berlin are each set to house an immersive, pop-up 'spirit house' themed around the video (via Dazed), offering fans the chance to experience "exclusive music and visuals through physical installations and projection mapping technology". 

"Come and bathe in high-tech sound, feast on unearthly visuals, and let the experience take you on the ultimate trip," bassist Murdoc Niccals said in a statement.


The pop-up will appear in Brooklyn from 21-23 April, Berlin from 28-30 April, and Amsterdam on 6 May. Entry is free, but attendees will be required to RSVP here.

