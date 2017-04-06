Gorillaz set to spook fans with real-life haunted houses

Gorillaz aren't cutting corners when it comes to their big musical comeback, having been largely absent from the scene for over half-a-decade.

The band recently announced new album Humanz, alongside the release of a six-minute animated film titled Saturnz Barz (Spirit House), which features four tracks from the upcoming album: 'Saturnz Barz’ in full, plus highlights of ‘Ascension’, ‘Andromeda’ and ‘We Got The Power’.

The video saw the band's animated members visit a dilapidated home that inevitably is unveiled to house a host of strange phantasms; an experience the band is now hoping to replicate for fans.

Brooklyn, Amsterdam, and Berlin are each set to house an immersive, pop-up 'spirit house' themed around the video (via Dazed), offering fans the chance to experience "exclusive music and visuals through physical installations and projection mapping technology".

"Come and bathe in high-tech sound, feast on unearthly visuals, and let the experience take you on the ultimate trip," bassist Murdoc Niccals said in a statement.



The pop-up will appear in Brooklyn from 21-23 April, Berlin from 28-30 April, and Amsterdam on 6 May. Entry is free, but attendees will be required to RSVP here.