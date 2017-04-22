Damon Albarn has revealed that he "edited out" any specific references to US President Donald Trump because he didn't "want to give the most famous man on Earth any more fame."

Humanz, the fifth album from the virtual band, is due out on 28 April and features guest artists including Popcaan, Kelela, Vince Staples and Danny Brown.

Speaking to Billboard, Albarn revealed that Trump’s ascension was "one of the sources of energy that we meditated on" for Humanz, "when it was like, ‘Ahh, that’s ridiculous, that could never happen’."

​"There’s no references to [Trump] on the record — in fact, any time when anyone made any reference, I edited it out,” he said.

"I don’t want to give the most famous man on earth any more fame, particularly. He doesn’t need it!"

In the Billboard interview Albarn also explained how some of the collaborators he picked for the new Gorillaz album have his teenage daughter to thank.

His 17-year-old daughter, Missy is apparently a huge fan of Staples and Brown, and "some of the decisions for this record were fuelled by wanting to impress her still".

Gorillaz are currently letting fans listen to their album in full via their app, at various locations around the world.

On 10 June, the band will host their very own festival, Demon Dayz - named after their second record - which will take place in Margate’s very own Dreamland amusement park.

So far, only Gorillaz are on the line-up but expect additions in the near future. Tickets start at £60.00, with Priority Entry available for £70.00.

If you don’t manage to get tickets, Red Bull will be streaming the entire thing via Redbull.TV.