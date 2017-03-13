Grace Jones to headline Standon Calling

Grace Jones has been announced as the special Sunday night headliner for Standon Calling festival 2017.

This year marks 40 years of recording and releasing music for the artist, whose influence remains "as powerful as ever", festival organisers noted.

Jones joins fellow headliners Orbital and Clean Bandit - expect what will undoubtedly be an enthralling, extravagant show.

Also set to perform at the event are Laura Mvula, Kate Tempest, Gary Numan, KT Tunstall, Idris Elba and Nothing But Thieves.

UK MC Nadia Rose, indie pop band Fickle Friends and Manchester anarchists Cabbage have been confirmed, along with some brilliant DJ sets from the likes of Hot Chip's Joe Goddard, Faithless, DJ Yoda and Maxxi Soundsystem.

The Independent has partnered up with Standon Calling and the Laundry Meadows Stage, which will host a diverse range of both established and up and coming talent; acts confirmed so far are Steve Mason, !!! (Chk Chk Chk) and British Sea Power.

The festival, which is in its 11th year, takes place across the weekend of 27 - 30 July in Hertfordshire.

Weekend tickets are available now.