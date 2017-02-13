Grammy Awards 2017: Busta Rhymes thanks Donald Trump for his “unsuccessful attempt at the Muslim ban”

A Tribe Called Quest performed with Anderson .Paak, Busta Rhymes, and Consequence at 59th Grammy Awards on Sunday. In the politically charged performance, they musicians performed “Movin’ Backwards, and “We the People,” from the 2015 record We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service.

At one point, Busta Rhymes called Donald Trump “President Agent Orange,” Q-Tip repeatedly yelled out “resist,” and the entire group kicked down a faux-wall. "I want to thank President Agent Orange for your unsuccessful attempt at the Muslim ban,” Rhymes said during the performance, while women sporting hijab, lining the stage.

As far as awards go, .Paak was nominated in two categories including Best New Artist and Best Urban Contemporary Album for Malibu. Meanwhile, ATCQ wasn’t eligible for the ceremony since their album dropped past the Grammy deadline.

