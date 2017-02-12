The 59th Annual Grammy Awards are going down in Los Angeles on Sunday.

It'll likely be a big night for Beyoncé who leads with nine nominations. Drake, Rihanna, and Kanye West are all tied for eight nominations.

The night's performers include Adele, Chance the Rapper, Kirk Franklin, The Weeknd and Daft Punk, Anderson .Paak and A Tribe Called Quest, amongst others.

Broadcast of the ceremony begins at 8pm Eastern. Check back for the latest updates.

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Greg Kurstin

Best Pop Vocal Album

Adele, 25

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Willie Nelson, Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin

Best Pop Solo Performance

Adele, “Hello”

Best Musical Theater Album

The Color Purple

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Miles Ahead (Miles Davis and various artists)

Best Metal Performance

Megadeth, “Dystopia”

Best Rap Song

Drake, “Hotline Bling”

Best Rap/Sung Performance

Drake, “Hotline Bling”

Best Rap Performance

Chance the Rapper, “No Problem” [featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz]

Best R&B Album

​Lalah Hathaway - Lalah Hathaway Live

Best Comedy Album

Patton Oswalt, Talking for Clapping

Best Reggae Album

Ziggy Marley, Ziggy Marley

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Kalani Pe'a, E Walea

Best Folk Album

Sarah Jarosz, Undercurrent

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Fantastic Negrito, The Last Days of Oakland

Best Traditional Blues Album

Bobby Rush, Porcupine Meat

Best Bluegrass Album

O'Connor Band With Mark O'Connor, Coming Home

Best Americana Album

William Bell, This Is Where I Live

Best American Roots Song

​Vince Gill, songwriter (The Time Jumpers), “Kid Sister”

Best American Roots Performance

Sarah Jarosz, “House of Mercy”

Best Tropical Latin Album

Jose Lugo & Guasábara Combo, Donde Están?

Best Regional Mexican Music Album

Vicente Fernández - Un Azteca En El Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo)

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

iLe, iLevitable

Best Latin Pop Album

Jesse & Joy, Un Besito Mas

Best Country Album

​Sturgill Simpson, A Sailor's Guide to Earth

Best Country Song

Lori McKenna, songwriter (Tim McGraw) - “Humble and Kind”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

​Pentatonix - “Jolene” [featuring Dolly Parton]

Best Roots Gospel Album

Joey+Rory - Hymns

Best Latin Jazz Album

Chucho Valdés, Tribute to Irakere: Live in Marciac

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Ted Nash Big Band, Presidential Suite: Eight Variations on Freedom

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

John Scofield, Country for Old Men

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Gregory Porter, Take Me to the Alley

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

John Scofield, soloist, “I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry”

Contemporary Instrumental

Snarky Puppy, Culcha Vulcha

Best Dance Recording

The Chainsmokers, “Don't Let Me Down” [ft. Daya]

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Dorothea Röschmann; Mitsuko Uchida, accompanist - Schmann & Berg (tie)

Ian Bostridge; Antonio Pappano, accompanist (Michael Collins, Elizabeth Kenny, Lawrence Power & Adam Walker), Shakespeare Songs (tie)

Best Classical Compendium

Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer - Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway; American Gothic; Once Upon A Castle

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Zuill Bailey; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony) - Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Steve Reich

Best Choral Performance

​Krzysztof Penderecki, conductor; Henryk Wojnarowski, choir director (Nikolay Didenko, Agnieszka Rehlis & Johanna Rusanen; Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra; Warsaw Philharmonic Choir) - Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1

Best Opera Recording

James Conlon, conductor; Joshua Guerrero, Christopher Maltman, Lucas Meachem, Patricia Racette, Lucy Schaufer & Guanqun Yu; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (LA Opera Orchestra; LA Opera Chorus) - Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles

Best Orchestra Performance

Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra) - Shostakovich: Under Stalin's Shadow - Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9

Producer of the Year, Classical

David Frost

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Mark Donahue and Fred Vogler, Corigliano: The Ghosts of Versailles

Best Music Film

The Beatles, The Beatles: Eight Days a Week the Touring Years

Best Spoken Word Album

Carol Burnett, In Such Good Company: Eleven Years of Laughter, Mayhem, and Fun in the Sandbox

Best Children’s Album

Secret Agent 23 Skidoo, Infinity Plus One

Best World Music Album

Yo-Yo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble, Sing Me Home

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Hillary Scott & the Scott Family, Love Remains

Best Gospel Album

Kirk Franklin, Losing My Religion

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Hillary Scott & the Scott Family; Bernie Herms, Hillary Scott & Emily Weisband, songwriters - “Thy Will”

Best Gospel Performance/Song

​Tamela Mann; Kirk Franklin, songwriter - “God Provides”

Best New Age Album

White Sun - White Sun II

Best Surround Sound Album

​Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony, Dutilleux: Sur Le Même Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L'instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement

Best Remixed Recording

André Allen Anjos, remixer (Bob Moses), “Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix)”

Best Historical Album

Steve Berkowitz & Jeff Rosen, compilation producers; Mark Wilder, mastering engineer (Bob Dylan) - The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 12 (Collector's Edition)

Best Album Notes

Ken Bloom & Richard Carlin, album notes writers (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle) - Sissle and Blake Sing Shuffle Alon

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Gérard Lo Monaco, art director (Edith Piaf) - Edith Piaf 1915-2015

Best Recording Package

Jonathan Barnbrook, art director (David Bowie), Blackstar

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier), “Flintstones”

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier), “You and I”

Best Instrumental Composition

Ted Nash, composer (Ted Nash Big Band), ”Spoken at Midnight”

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse & Kunal Nayyar), Track from: Trolls, “Can't Stop the Feeling!”

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

John Williams, composer, Star Wars: the Force Awakens

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

David Bowie, Blackstar

Best Music Video

​Beyoncé, “Formation”

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Flume, Skin

Best Country Album

​Sturgill Simpson, A Sailor's Guide To Earth

Best R&B Performance

​Solange, “Cranes In The Sky”

Best R&B Song

Maxwell, “Lake By The Ocean”