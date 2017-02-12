The 59th Annual Grammy Awards are going down in Los Angeles on Sunday.
It'll likely be a big night for Beyoncé who leads with nine nominations. Drake, Rihanna, and Kanye West are all tied for eight nominations.
The night's performers include Adele, Chance the Rapper, Kirk Franklin, The Weeknd and Daft Punk, Anderson .Paak and A Tribe Called Quest, amongst others.
Broadcast of the ceremony begins at 8pm Eastern. Check back for the latest updates.
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Greg Kurstin
Best Pop Vocal Album
Adele, 25
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Willie Nelson, Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin
Best Pop Solo Performance
Adele, “Hello”
Best Musical Theater Album
The Color Purple
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Miles Ahead (Miles Davis and various artists)
Best Metal Performance
Megadeth, “Dystopia”
Best Rap Song
Drake, “Hotline Bling”
Best Rap/Sung Performance
Drake, “Hotline Bling”
Best Rap Performance
Chance the Rapper, “No Problem” [featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz]
Best R&B Album
Lalah Hathaway - Lalah Hathaway Live
Best Comedy Album
Patton Oswalt, Talking for Clapping
Best Reggae Album
Ziggy Marley, Ziggy Marley
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Kalani Pe'a, E Walea
Best Folk Album
Sarah Jarosz, Undercurrent
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Fantastic Negrito, The Last Days of Oakland
Best Traditional Blues Album
Bobby Rush, Porcupine Meat
Best Bluegrass Album
O'Connor Band With Mark O'Connor, Coming Home
Best Americana Album
William Bell, This Is Where I Live
Best American Roots Song
Vince Gill, songwriter (The Time Jumpers), “Kid Sister”
Best American Roots Performance
Sarah Jarosz, “House of Mercy”
Best Tropical Latin Album
Jose Lugo & Guasábara Combo, Donde Están?
Best Regional Mexican Music Album
Vicente Fernández - Un Azteca En El Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo)
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
iLe, iLevitable
Best Latin Pop Album
Jesse & Joy, Un Besito Mas
Best Country Album
Sturgill Simpson, A Sailor's Guide to Earth
Best Country Song
Lori McKenna, songwriter (Tim McGraw) - “Humble and Kind”
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Pentatonix - “Jolene” [featuring Dolly Parton]
Best Roots Gospel Album
Joey+Rory - Hymns
Best Latin Jazz Album
Chucho Valdés, Tribute to Irakere: Live in Marciac
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Ted Nash Big Band, Presidential Suite: Eight Variations on Freedom
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
John Scofield, Country for Old Men
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Gregory Porter, Take Me to the Alley
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
John Scofield, soloist, “I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry”
Contemporary Instrumental
Snarky Puppy, Culcha Vulcha
Best Dance Recording
The Chainsmokers, “Don't Let Me Down” [ft. Daya]
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Dorothea Röschmann; Mitsuko Uchida, accompanist - Schmann & Berg (tie)
Ian Bostridge; Antonio Pappano, accompanist (Michael Collins, Elizabeth Kenny, Lawrence Power & Adam Walker), Shakespeare Songs (tie)
Best Classical Compendium
Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer - Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway; American Gothic; Once Upon A Castle
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Zuill Bailey; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony) - Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Steve Reich
Best Choral Performance
Krzysztof Penderecki, conductor; Henryk Wojnarowski, choir director (Nikolay Didenko, Agnieszka Rehlis & Johanna Rusanen; Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra; Warsaw Philharmonic Choir) - Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1
Best Opera Recording
James Conlon, conductor; Joshua Guerrero, Christopher Maltman, Lucas Meachem, Patricia Racette, Lucy Schaufer & Guanqun Yu; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (LA Opera Orchestra; LA Opera Chorus) - Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles
Best Orchestra Performance
Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra) - Shostakovich: Under Stalin's Shadow - Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9
Producer of the Year, Classical
David Frost
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Mark Donahue and Fred Vogler, Corigliano: The Ghosts of Versailles
Best Music Film
The Beatles, The Beatles: Eight Days a Week the Touring Years
Best Spoken Word Album
Carol Burnett, In Such Good Company: Eleven Years of Laughter, Mayhem, and Fun in the Sandbox
Best Children’s Album
Secret Agent 23 Skidoo, Infinity Plus One
Best World Music Album
Yo-Yo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble, Sing Me Home
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Hillary Scott & the Scott Family, Love Remains
Best Gospel Album
Kirk Franklin, Losing My Religion
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Hillary Scott & the Scott Family; Bernie Herms, Hillary Scott & Emily Weisband, songwriters - “Thy Will”
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Tamela Mann; Kirk Franklin, songwriter - “God Provides”
Best New Age Album
White Sun - White Sun II
Best Surround Sound Album
Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony, Dutilleux: Sur Le Même Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L'instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement
Best Remixed Recording
André Allen Anjos, remixer (Bob Moses), “Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix)”
Best Historical Album
Steve Berkowitz & Jeff Rosen, compilation producers; Mark Wilder, mastering engineer (Bob Dylan) - The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 12 (Collector's Edition)
Best Album Notes
Ken Bloom & Richard Carlin, album notes writers (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle) - Sissle and Blake Sing Shuffle Alon
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Gérard Lo Monaco, art director (Edith Piaf) - Edith Piaf 1915-2015
Best Recording Package
Jonathan Barnbrook, art director (David Bowie), Blackstar
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier), “Flintstones”
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier), “You and I”
Best Instrumental Composition
Ted Nash, composer (Ted Nash Big Band), ”Spoken at Midnight”
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse & Kunal Nayyar), Track from: Trolls, “Can't Stop the Feeling!”
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
John Williams, composer, Star Wars: the Force Awakens
Best Recording Package
David Bowie, Blackstar
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
David Bowie, Blackstar
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Tamela Mann, Kirk Franklin, “God Provides”
Best Gospel Album
Kirk Franklin, Losing My Religion
Best Music Video
Beyoncé, “Formation”
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Flume, Skin
Best Country Album
Sturgill Simpson, A Sailor's Guide To Earth
Best R&B Performance
Solange, “Cranes In The Sky”
Best R&B Song
Maxwell, “Lake By The Ocean”
