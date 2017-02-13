Chances are, you wouldn’t recognise John Williams if he passed you in the street. And yet, the composer has had a phenomenal impact on cinema thanks to his various iconic scores.

Jaws, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Harry Potter, Superman, E.T., Saving Private Ryan… The list of his spectacular musical accomplishments goes on.

As a result, Williams has picked up five Oscars, seven BAFTAs, and four Golden Globes. Thanks to his work on Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the recently turned 85-year-old can now boast 23 Grammy Award wins.

In a non-televised segment of the 2017 Grammys, Margaret Cho accepted Williams’ award, his fifth Grammy for his work on Star Wars films (three for A New Hope and one for Empire Strikes Back).

Just before the award was announced, news broke that Williams is currently scoring the upcoming eighth instalment in the Star Wars main-saga, The Last Jedi. Other future projects include Indiana Jones 5 and Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One.

Meanwhile, this year’s Grammys ceremony saw Adele pick up Album of the Year for 25, the singer dedicating the win to fellow nominee Beyoncé.