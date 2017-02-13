James Corden and Katy Perry both made digs at Donald Trump without mentioning his name

Katy Perry made a return at this year's Grammy Awards with her new song 'Chained to the Rhythm' while James Corden followed with a not-so-subtle dig at US President Donald Trump.

Dressed in a white suit and rose-coloured shades Perry performed one of her most politically-charged tracks in recent years, that includes the line "so comfortable we're living in a bubble/too comfortable we can't see the trouble".

It's not the best offering from the 'Teenage Dream' singer - her voice fell a little flat during the performance and that attempt to rhyme "song" and "distortion" was as painful live as it was during the recorded version.

Katy Perry performs with Skip Marley for her new song 'Chained to the Rhythm' ( Getty )

Perry appears to be engaging more in social and political events through her music - at least according to what she's put out from her upcoming new album so far - after a fierce campaign effort for Hillary Clinton during the president election in 2016.

While it was expected that she might make a statement, Perry stuck to the performance (although she was wearing a white armband which read 'Resist'), declaring 'No Hate' as she left the stage.

Grammy Awards 2017: Best Red Carpet Looks







28 show all Grammy Awards 2017: Best Red Carpet Looks





















































1/28 Actress/Singer Jennifer Lopez attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Getty

2/28 Rappers Rick Ross and Lil Yachty attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Getty

3/28 Recording Artist Adele attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Getty

4/28 Chance the Rapper attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty

5/28 Actress Laverne Cox attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Getty

6/28 Chrissy Teigen attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

7/28 Singer/Songwriter Charli XCX attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Getty

8/28 Producer DJ Khaled attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

9/28 Musician Gary Clark Jr and model Nicole Trunfio attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Getty

10/28 TV Personality Heidi Klum attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Getty

11/28 Singer Demi Lovato and CEO of BET Debra L. Lee attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Getty

12/28 Producer Mike Will Made-It attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Getty

13/28 Swae Lee and Slim Jimmy of Rae Sremmurd and producer Mike Will Made-It attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Getty

14/28 Rapper Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images for NARAS

15/28 Singer Gnarly Davidson (aka CeeLo Green) attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty

16/28 Singer Gnarly Davidson (aka CeeLo Green) attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty

17/28 Musician Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Getty

18/28 LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording Artist Adele attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS) Getty Images for NARAS

19/28 Rapper 2 Chainz attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS) Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

20/28 Rapper Rick Ross (C) and Lil Yachty (R) attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS) Getty Images for NARAS

21/28 LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer/Songwriter Tori Kelly attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images for NARAS

22/28 Paris Jackson attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

23/28 Singer Daya attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

24/28 Rapper Desiigner(R) and mother attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

25/28 Singer Gallant attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

26/28 Rapper Desiigner attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

27/28 Singer Jane Zhang attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

28/28 Christopher Polk/Getty

She was followed onstage by presenter James Corden, who made a dig at Donald Trump without mentioning his name.

"These are fake tweets," he said, referring to the rolling bar of messages at the bottom of the screen. "Any negative comments you see are fake."

So far this year's Grammys ceremony has remained largely uncontroversial - any mention of the current political goings on in the US have remained brief, but there are still plenty more awards to go.

Follow our Grammys coverage here.