Cee Lo Green appears to have gone to the Grammys as an anthropomorphised Ferrero Rocher

Adele breaking her best album Grammy in two and giving half to Beyoncé is the biggest talking point of the 2017 awards this morning, but Cee Lo Green’s wild outfit is getting a fair few tweets too.

The singer turned up to the Staples Center in LA in head-to-toe gold, encompassing a futuristic robe and Eyes Wide Shut-esque mask.

Early guesses at what he’d come as included a level boss in Super Mario, The Thing from Fantastic Four, Zordon from Power Rangers and simply a Ferrero Rocher.

why is cee lo green out there looking like a ferrero rocher?#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ujcMxpOUzY — anna (@nutellaANDpizza) February 13, 2017

FYI: CeeLo Green will be going by CeeLo Gold tonight at the #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/WjD7yn2dh6 — E! Style (@EOnlineStyle) February 13, 2017

( Getty ) (AFP/ Getty Images)

The truth is his costume was actually part of a new identity he’s trying to make happen called “Gnarly Davidson”.

Last week, Green issued this not particularly elucidating statement about it to XXL:

‘Look at me… LOOK AT ME! YOU DID THIS TO ME CEELO GREEN, YOU FUCKING IDIOT. BUT I LIKE IT, I’m actually…BETTER! Than you… than everyone! A karmikaze upon you! Vengeance is mine sayeth GNARLY DAVIDSON. P.S. TECHNOLOJESUS saves.’

The gold Gnarly Davidson is not even the most out there version. Here’s how Cee Lo dressed at the pre-Grammy party on Saturday: