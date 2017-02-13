Lady Gaga has posted an Instagram photo that appears to show her sporting a brand new tattoo that honours her Grammys collaboration with Metallica.
The pop star posted the image on Sunday, which shows a huge moth with a skull on its body, paying tribute to the Metallica track 'Moth Into Flame' from the band's 2016 record Hardwired... To Self Destruct.
Earlier Gaga teased the performance with a photo of her with the band, referring to them as MetalliGa.
Her show at the 59th Grammy Awards follows her high-wire, drone-assisted Super Bowl halftime show.
Also among those set to perform are A Tribe Called Quest, Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, The Weeknd, Daft Punk and Ed Sheeran.
David Bowie and Beyonce have already picked up a few awards - Bowie posthumously winning his first musical Grammy for 'Blackstar'.
While the late artist had won a lifetime achievement Grammy in 2006 and one for a video in 1985, this is the first Grammy awarded to him for an individual album or song.
Tonight's Grammys broadcast begin at 8pm EST.
