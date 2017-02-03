Organisers for the Grammy Awards have admitted they spoke "prematurely" after announcing a live collaboration with A Tribe Called Quest, Anderson .Paak and Dave Grohl.

While the performance was officially announced earlier this week, it has since been revealed that the Foo Fighters frontman will not be making an appearance.

A spokesperson told Billboard in a statement: "Earlier this week, we announced that Dave Grohl would be performing with Anderson .Paak and A Tribe Called Quest prior to confirming all participants. Dave Grohl will not be part of this performance.

"Unfortunately, our announcement was made prematurely. On behalf of the Recording Academy and AEG Ehrlich Productions, we sincerely apologise to all parties involved for our error."

Among the confirmed artists scheduled to perform are Daft Punk, in what will be their first live gig since 2014. They'll be teaming up with recent collaboration The Weeknd to perform his track 'Starboy'.

Adele, Bruno Mars, Metallica and Alicia Keys are all performing.

Reports claim that Beyoncé, who recently revealed she is pregnant with twins, was spotted rehearsing in a space in LA, which several publications have suggested to mean she may also sing at the ceremony.

1/30 Taylor Swift channels Anna Wintour at the Grammys with a new bob haircut Getty Images

2/30 John Legend, Demi Lovato, Lionel Richie, Meghan Trainor, Tyrese and Luke Bryan perform together

3/30 Lady Gaga performs a David Bowie tribute with Nile Rodgers

4/30 Joe Perry, Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp perform as Hollywood Vampires

5/30 Kendrick Lamar wins best rap album for 'To Pimp a Butterfly'

6/30 Taylor Swift took three Grammys home

7/30 Gaga unveils her Aladdin Sane

8/30 British superstar Adele was accompanied by just a pianist for her highly anticipated performance of "All I Ask" from her album 25. Dressed in a floor-length sparkly red dress, the singer was introduced on stage by Bruno Mars, who wrote the song with her

9/30 Ed Sheeran accepts the Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance, for 'Thinking Out Loud,'

10/30 Justin Bieber, who won his first Grammy for best dance recording for "Where Are U Now" with Skrillex and Diplo, performed an acoustic version of Love Yourself before throwing his guitar to the floor and running to another stage to perform the award-winning hit with his collaborators

11/30 Musicians Pitbull and Jon Perry perform onstage during the Grammys

12/30 Chris Stapleton (2nd from L) and producer Dave Cobb (R) accept the Best Country Album award for 'Traveller'

13/30 Kendrick Lamar (R) accepts the award for Best Rap Album for 'To Pimp a Butterfly' from actor O'Shea Jackson Jr. (L) and rapper/actor Ice Cube (C)

14/30 Kendra Foster accepts the Grammy Award for Best R&B Song for, 'Really Love'

15/30 Tori Kelly and James Bay perform onstage during the Grammys

16/30 Singer Ariana Grande attends the Grammys

17/30 (L-R) Musicians Heath Fogg, Brittany Howard, Steve Johnson, and Zac Cockrell of Alabama Shakes, winners of Best Alternative Music Album for 'Sound & Color' and Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for 'Don't Wanna Fight'

18/30 Meghan Trainor, winner of the Best New Artist award

19/30 Demi Lovato and Tyrese Gibson perform at the Grammys

20/30 Producers Jeff Bhasker (L) and recording artist Bruno Mars accept the record of the year award for 'Uptown Funk'

21/30 Justin Bieber speaks with Sam Smith during the Grammys

22/30 Rapper Kendrick Lamar performs during Grammys

23/30 Musician The Weeknd performs at the Grammys

24/30 Singers Ellie Goulding and Andra Day perform at the Grammys

25/30 Singers The Weeknd (L) and Adele attend the Grammys

26/30 Musician The Weeknd, winner of the awards for Best R&B Performance for 'Can't Feel My Face' and Best Urban Contemporary album for 'Beauty Behind the Madness'

27/30 Actress Sofia Vergara attends the Grammys

28/30 Beyonce announces the award at the Grammys

29/30 Selena Gomez attends the Grammys

30/30 Pharrell Williams and model Helen Lasichanh attend the Grammys

Beyoncé has the most Grammy nominations this year, with nine, while Adele follows with five nods.

Kanye West, Drake and Justin Bieber are reportedly panning to snub the awards, citing objections over the "relevance" of this year's nominees.