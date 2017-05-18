Having created numerous viral moments earlier this year at the Grammys, James Corden will return to host the prestigious event.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, CBS also confirmed the ceremony will return to New York for the first time since 2003, taking place at Madison Square Garden. Airing on the 28 January 2018, the event will mark the Grammys’ 60th edition.

First appearing as host last year, Corden took over from LL Cool J, who had presented the previous five ceremonies.

The Grammys 2017 were a newsworthy affair, Beyoncé and Adele stealing the majority of headlines. While on stage to accept Album of the Year, the 25 singer dedicated the award to Beyoncé, who also gave an incredible performance featuring various Lemonade tracks.

Grammy Awards 2017: Best Red Carpet Looks







1/28 Actress/Singer Jennifer Lopez attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Getty

Meanwhile, Cordon recently revealed ex-One Direction member Harry Styles will join him on The Late Late Show to take part in Carpool Karaoke, a fun segment that has become a viral sensation. The clip will air tonight, Thursday 18 May.