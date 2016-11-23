Jerry Goldsmith’s Saturn Award-winning soundtrack for the 1984 cult classic Gremlins is to be re-released on vinyl, with the artwork changing drastically when exposed to light and water.

The front cover of two LP record features one of the titular monsters causing havoc with Christmas lights: when exposed to UV light, graffiti appears around the creature.

On the two disk sleeves, when exposed to water further imagery becomes clearer. As fans of the film will know, Randall was warned not to expose the mogwai to bright light, water, and to never feed the creature after midnight. Check out the before and after effects below, via Pitchfork.

The artwork was created by Phantom City Creative, the record - released by Mondo - hitting store shelves 30 November.

Other soundtracks released by Mondo include the Fight Club soundtrack Vinyl reissue as well as the scores for Netflix’s Marvel show Jessica Jones and Daredevil. The Luke Cage score will be released in due course.