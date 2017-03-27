A fresh row has broken out over a controversial risk assessment form used by the Metropolitan Police for music events in the UK.

Minister for Digital and Culture Matt Hancock has written a letter to London Mayor Sadiq Khan, asking him to address the issue.

He said that he is concerned the form is “not only potentially stifling young artists and reducing the diversity of London's world renowned musical offering, but is also having a negative impact on London's night time economy by pushing organisers and promoters of urban music events to take them outside of London”.

He noted that grime has “the same significance for today's young people as punk did in the 1970s, empowering them, creating a new generation of musical heroes and growing to become a worldwide phenomenon”.

Sadiq Khan has previously spoken in support of London's grime scene, noting that it is “here to stay”. He recently presented Skepta with the Best British Male Artist award at this year's VO5 NME Awards.

Form 696 is often completed voluntarily by promoters and licensees before hosting music events by "DJs and MCs".

It reads: "Our recommended guidance to music event organisers, management of licensed premises or event promoter on when to complete Form 696 is where you hold an event that is – promoted/advertised to the public at any time before the event, and predominantly features DJs or MCs performing to a recorded backing track, and runs anytime between the hours of 10pm and 4am, and is in a nightclub or a large public house."

The original form had previously attracted controversy in 2008 because of a request for details of ethnic groups likely to attend the performance - this was revised in 2009 to omit those parameters after complaints that it was racist.

At the time, UK Music chief Feargal Sharkey claimed the form made an implicit, unwarranted association between live music and the "war on terror".

However grime artists have told the Victoria Derbyshire programme that information on the new version of the form can be passed on and result in the cancellation of their gigs at the last minute.

The BBC reports that some police forces are allegedly also still asking for the ethnic make-up of audiences attending, along with the type of music that will be played.

Artist P Money told the BBC programme that the form was a "race thing" and targeted grime "a lot".

"It's been happening for so many years that now we kind of know, it's just our scene," he said. "We know they're just trying to shut down grime, because if it was anything else they wouldn't have this issue.

"If, for example, Ed Sheeran had a show and a fight broke out, he's not going to do a 696 on his next arena tour."

Last year Giggs, whose tour was cancelled in 2010 following advice from police, called for them to work more closely with grime acts to prevent other shows from being cancelled.

The Metropolitan Police has denied that the voluntary form targets certain genres of music.

A Met spokesman told the Evening Standard: "Some events can be problematic and in some cases have resulted in serious violence and disorder.

"To assist in managing events of this type, the Metropolitan Police Service currently uses a system that allows premises and event owners who want to hold events, or use an outside promoter, to submit an event assessment form 696 to police.

"The form does not target any particular group nor does it ask for the genre of music, event type, age range or demographic of the customers who attend."

A City Hall spokesperson told The Independent: "Our priority is to keep Londoners safe and support a vibrant night time economy, and this means ensuring that all performances have the most appropriate security and safety plans in place.

"We have supported a number of events that bring together the Met, music venues, and promoters to try to improve the understanding of when and how risk assessment form 696 should be used. In the majority of cases, the use of these forms is voluntary and it is very rare for the police to assess a planned event as ‘high risk’."

Mr Hancock has said that while he appreciates the intended purpose of the risk assessment form, he is keen to know whether there was a case for changing the current system.

"Anything which has the potential to impact negatively on free expression and London's economy while denying young people the opportunity to attend and perform at certain events, needs careful consideration," he said.