Chris Pratt has hyped up the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 by lampooning the hype surrounding Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

He described it on Facebook as “the greatest movie in the history of movies” and prophesied that “candy will fall from the sky” upon its 5 May release (28 April in the UK).

“On May 5th the greatest movie in the history of movies is coming,” he wrote. “There has never been and will never again be a movie like this.

“Seriously. Ever heard of Citizen Kane? We're much better. Seriously. Our movie just tested at over one million points. Rotten tomatoes already has it at 234% fresh. #GotGVol2 will win every movie award AND about 39 Olympic gold medals in swimming, gymnastics, the skiiing event with the gun, x games, snowmobiling and everything. It will win the World Cup and about 7 super bowl rings, sorry TOM Brady. This movie will fry your brains and lift your spirits. James Gunn will be elected president of the world. They will add the faces of the guardians to Mount Rushmore for sure. We're gonna get a planet. May 5th will become a national holiday. Everyone will get pregnant. Candy will fall from the sky. Global warming will stop. Dinosaurs will come back to life. Which unlike some movies might tell you, is actually a really good thing. Because they won't flip out and kill people instead they'll be your awesome pets.

“So basically get your tickets as soon as you can. Don't be the only person on the planet who doesn't see this movie. Humbly, Starlord.”

Pratt is often quite playful on Facebook, previously pre-emptively apologising for any offence caused during the Jurassic World press tour.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is set to be a big box office hit, with a Vol. 3 having already been lined up.