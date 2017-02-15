Guns N' Roses upset their Melbourne fans after their guitar technician shouted "Sydney!" before they walked onstage.

The unfortunate slip that gave a shout-out to Melbourne's sworn rival of 50 years was made by McBob, who has been introducing the band on stages around the world during their Not In This Lifetime tour.

The crowd responded with a chorus of boos, likely irritated all the more by the fact that the band hadn't made it to the gig on time.

You can watch the moment below:

Goodnight Melton! There will be no encore! pic.twitter.com/cqIlWHV8cN — BRIGGS AKA BIG SIGH (@BriggsGE) February 14, 2017

An apology was swiftly issued on social media: "Melbourne! Accidentally after 30 years McBob made an error, we're truly sorry. Thank you for coming out tonight!"

Most fans seemed to forgive McBob for his error, with one following replying: "One mistake every 30 years... Reasonable."

The BBC pointed out that Guns N' Roses are hardly the first band to become confused about their location.

Britney Spears confused Manchester with London in 2009, while Robbie Williams managed to confuse two entirely different countries - yelling "Zagreb", Croatia instead of Belgrade, Serbia.

Just last year Justin Bieber confused London with Essex after giving his audience a shout-out at his poorly-received headline performance at V Festival.