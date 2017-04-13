Harry Styles has announced the release date and title for his debut album in typical Harry-Styles fashion.

He posted what appears to be the cover art on Twitter, showing his naked back as he splashes water on his face.

The album is set for release on 12 May via Columbia Records.

Also revealed is the tracklisting for the album, see below:

Harry Styles [Columbia Records]

'Meet Me in the Hallway'

'Sign of the Times'

'Carolina'

'Two Ghosts'

'Sweet Creature'

'Only Angel'

'Kiwi'

'Ever Since New York'

'Woman'

'From the Dining Table'

The album looks set for release on 12 May - expect more details closer to that date.

Styles is set to appear on Saturday Night Live this weekend where he will perform his debut solo single 'Sign of the Times'.

You can read our review of the track here.