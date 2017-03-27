Harry Styles hints at new solo material set for release in April

Harry Styles has hinted that fans could expect his first solo material to land in April.

The former One Direction star posted three blank squares on Instagram after months of silence on social media.

He then appeared in an advert during the semi-final of The Voice UK, which hinted at a release date of 7 April.

It showed Styles walking to an empty stage lit by a spotlight, before the words "April 7th" appeared onscreen, while a simple piano tune was played in the background.

The announcement arrived two years to the day since Zayn Malik announced he was leaving One Direction - a fact that was not missed by fans.

Malik recently released his own new single, 'Still Got Time', with PartyNextDoor.

The Sun has suggested that Justin Bieber interested in a potential collaboration, after he praised the track on his Instagram.