Harry Styles was asked if 'Two Ghosts' is about Taylor Swift and it got very awkward

Harry Styles appeared on Nick Grimshaw's Radio 1 show where they unveiled his debut solo album.

During their talk, Grimshaw pushed his friend to reveal whether his song 'Two Ghosts' is about Styles' former girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Fans were quick to spot handwritten lyrics revealed in a video about Styles recording the album, aired just before it was released on 12 May.

They referred to "Same lips, red. Same eyes, blue" which many took to refer to Swift's song 'Style' - long rumoured to be about the former One Direction singer.

"I think it's pretty, like, self-explanatory," a slightly uncomfortable-looking Styles said. "I think, y'know it's about sometimes things change and you can do all the same things... and sometimes it's just different, y'know?"

Realising the vagueness of his answer he jokingly added: "2017, philosopher, London."

Grimshaw then cut the conversation short by introducing the track with: "So here we go, the one about Taylor Swift" to which Styles screamed "ahhhh, oh no".

The radio presenter later joked that Styles had left the studio because he was too emotional about listening to the song.

Styles' debut solo album is out now - read our review of it here.