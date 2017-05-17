Harry Styles has said that he doesn't feel any need to label his sexuality or identify with one sexual orientation.

In an interview with The Sun, he said he didn't feel "like it's something I've ever had to explain about myself".

"Being in a creative field, it’s important to be ­progressive. People doing stuff like [Miley Cyrus] is great," he continued.

"It’s weird for me — everyone should just be who they want to be. It’s tough to justify somebody having to answer to someone else about stuff like that."

Styles looks set to knock Kasabian off the top of the album charts this week with his debut solo record.

The former One Direction member, who will appear on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke this week, released his self-titled album on 12 May.

According to the Official Charts Company, Styles is No.1 in the midweek update and is 24,000 equivalent sales ahead of Ed Sheeran, who is currently at No.2.

Kasabian’s new album For Crying Out Loud is down to number seven, after ending Sheeran's two-month reign at No.1 upon its release last week.

Also performing well with his debut album Common Sense is east London rapper J Hus, currently at No.6 on the charts.