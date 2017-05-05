Tickets for Harry Styles' debut solo world tour go on general sale today.

The former One Direction singer has announced his tour for late 2017, where he will visit venues that are considerable smaller than the ones he toured at with his bandmates.

Styles’ self-titled debut album will be released globally on Friday 12 May.

The 10-track album features the lead single 'Sign of the Times' and was executive produced by Jeff Bhasker, with additional production from Alex Salibian, Tyler Johnson and Kid Harpoon.

Full tour dates below:

19/09 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

20/09 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

25/09 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

26/09 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

28/09 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

30/09 - Boston, MA - Wang Theatre

01/10 - Washington DC - DAR Constitution Hall

04/10 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

05/10 - Upper Darby, PA - Tower Theater

08/10 - Atlanta, GA - Roxy

10/10 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

11/10 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

14/10 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

25/10 - Paris, France - L'Olympia

27/10 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

29/10 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

30/10 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

01/11 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester

02/11 - Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo

05/11 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset

07/11 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrome

08/11 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

10/11 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

23/11 - Singapore - The Star Theatre

26/11 - Sydney, Australia - Enmore Theatre

30/11 - Australia, Melbourne - Forum Theatre

02/11 - Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena

07/11 - Tokyo, Japan - EX Theater

08/11 - Tokyo, Japan - EX Theater

Got sweaty palms already? Check out our handy tips for dealing with the demand:

1) Make sure you are ready and waiting with the web page up at least five minutes before 9am.

2) Do not let your computer, phone or whatever device holds the key to your happiness run out of battery.

3) Register your details with the website you are booking from in advance, if you can, but don’t panic if you haven’t left enough time as your tickets will be held while you fill out your information

4) Check how many tickets you are allowed to buy in one purchase. If you try to buy more than the limited number, your booking may be cancelled without notice, meaning no-one gets to go.

5) Get your friends to try too, but stay in contact in case you all succeed and end up with a bunch of tickets you didn’t want. If you do need to sell any on, do so at face value. No-one likes a tout.

6) Be patient and avoid refreshing or switching between browsers. Stick with one tab and have some faith! Be prepared to wait for an hour to get tickets