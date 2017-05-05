Tickets for Harry Styles' debut solo world tour go on general sale today.
The former One Direction singer has announced his tour for late 2017, where he will visit venues that are considerable smaller than the ones he toured at with his bandmates.
Styles’ self-titled debut album will be released globally on Friday 12 May.
The 10-track album features the lead single 'Sign of the Times' and was executive produced by Jeff Bhasker, with additional production from Alex Salibian, Tyler Johnson and Kid Harpoon.
Full tour dates below:
19/09 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
20/09 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre
25/09 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
26/09 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
28/09 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
30/09 - Boston, MA - Wang Theatre
01/10 - Washington DC - DAR Constitution Hall
04/10 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
05/10 - Upper Darby, PA - Tower Theater
08/10 - Atlanta, GA - Roxy
10/10 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory
11/10 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater
14/10 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre
25/10 - Paris, France - L'Olympia
27/10 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium
29/10 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
30/10 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
01/11 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester
02/11 - Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo
05/11 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset
07/11 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrome
08/11 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
10/11 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz
23/11 - Singapore - The Star Theatre
26/11 - Sydney, Australia - Enmore Theatre
30/11 - Australia, Melbourne - Forum Theatre
02/11 - Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena
07/11 - Tokyo, Japan - EX Theater
08/11 - Tokyo, Japan - EX Theater
Got sweaty palms already? Check out our handy tips for dealing with the demand:
1) Make sure you are ready and waiting with the web page up at least five minutes before 9am.
2) Do not let your computer, phone or whatever device holds the key to your happiness run out of battery.
3) Register your details with the website you are booking from in advance, if you can, but don’t panic if you haven’t left enough time as your tickets will be held while you fill out your information
4) Check how many tickets you are allowed to buy in one purchase. If you try to buy more than the limited number, your booking may be cancelled without notice, meaning no-one gets to go.
5) Get your friends to try too, but stay in contact in case you all succeed and end up with a bunch of tickets you didn’t want. If you do need to sell any on, do so at face value. No-one likes a tout.
6) Be patient and avoid refreshing or switching between browsers. Stick with one tab and have some faith! Be prepared to wait for an hour to get tickets
