Honey G's new single has limped into the 149th spot on the mid-week UK Official Singles chart. failing to break the top 100.

Few people who followed the performer's X Factor journey will be surprised, given that the so-called rapper, whose real name is Anna Georgette Gilford, attracted considerable criticism for her renditions of work by famous rap artists.

The 35-year-old's accompanying video for 'The Honey G Show', which appeared briefly appeared in the iTunes UK top 10 following its release on 23 December, garnered 14,000 likes and 60,900 'dislikes' on Vevo, and has been viewed 1.3 million times.

Both Syco and Simon Cowell have been virtually silent about the release of 'The Honey G Show'.

A representative confirmed to The Independent that her single had been released via the label but it appears that they have yet to organise a full album release.

Honey G told Digital Spy in an interview that she wants to "negotiate a deal. We want to make it happen.

"I don't think there is a specific timescale - I think they [Syco] are allowed to make two singles and then if they make a third, they have to make an album."

A second single is reportedly on its way.