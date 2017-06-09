The UK music scene has reacted to the news that the 2017 General Election has resulted in a hung parliament.

Jeremy Corbyn has received huge support from some of the most prolific artists in the UK, most notably grime, hip hop and rap.

Jme, co-founder of grime collective Boy Better Know, has spent weeks urging his followers to get involved in the general election and also sat down with the Labour leader for a discussion about art, politics, and engaging young voters.

So far he has simply tweeted a chart showing the election results that have led to a hung parliament.

Singer-songwriter, author and activist Billy Bragg sent out a jubilant tweet as the exit polls showed a hung parliament, writing: "It's hung! We haven't won but Tories have been humiliatingly defeated. After all Corbyn has been through, this feels like victory. "

It's hung! We haven't won but Tories have been humiliatingly defeated. After all Corbyn has been through, this feels like victory. To bed! — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) June 9, 2017

Actor and rapper Riz Ahmed wrote: "Big up Jezza for reviving so many ppls [sic] hope in politics. If Labour was united behind Corbyn this past year he coulda won this outright!"

Big up Jezza for reviving so many ppls hope in politics. If Labour was united behind Corbyn this past year he coulda won this outright! — Riz Ahmed (@rizmc) June 9, 2017

Lily Allen noted the high youth turnout among voters, as did Ghost Poet, musician and journalist John Robb, and DJ Rou Reynolds.

Respect Your Youngers — Lily (@lilyallen) June 9, 2017

So the youth-quake happened a? Well done youngsters 👏👏👏 #GE2017 — ghostpoet (@ghostpoet) June 9, 2017

Grime star Stormzy was succinct.

Lol haha — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) June 9, 2017

Rapper and poet Akala, who came out in support of Corbyn despite not being strictly pro-Labour, called on Prime Minister Theresa May and noted that it was "young new voters that literally made the difference. Well done".

Sky news showing clearly that is was young new voters that literally made the difference. Well done — Akala (@akalamusic) June 9, 2017

U know u gotta resign now. Be a grown up @theresa_may — Akala (@akalamusic) June 9, 2017

Speaking on Sky News, Corbyn has said that he is "ready to serve" in a minority government.

"I think it's pretty clear who won this election," he said, citing gains for the party across Britain.

For the latest updates on the General Election you can follow our liveblog.