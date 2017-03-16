The final wave of acts for the sold-out Kendal Calling festival has been announced.

Joining the Glow Tent Dance Stage are Idris Elba, Bugzy Malone, Eli & Fur and Shadow Child, to a stage already including Faithless, Example, Jungle and Tom Zanetti.

Kendal Calling is held at Lowther Deer Park in the beautiful Lake District.

Headlining the festival are Stereophonics and Manic Street Preachers with Frank Turner, Franz Ferdinand, Tinie Tempah, Editors and Jake Bugg also performing.

The legendary Brian Wilson will return to the UK to perform his final show of 'Pet Sounds' in its entirety.

Up and coming acts come in the shape of Loyle Carner, Fickle Friends, Honeyblood, Shame, Blaenavon, Bad Sounds and Fews.

We caught up with Bugzy Malone to see how he's feeling about the gig:

Q&A with Bugzy Malone

What are you listening to at the moment?

At the moment I’m listening to a lot of old skool Tupac Shakur, he’s a great storyteller and has produced some legendry songs.

Do you think you’ll check out anything else at Kendal Calling while you’re there?

I’m hoping to check out as much as I can, as it’s not too far away from home. There are so many amazing artists to choose from, but I’m definitely looking forward to catching Tinie Tempah… I feature on his new album Youth, so you never know what surprises are coming.

What are your plans for 2017?

This year I will release my third E.P, it’s currently untitled and I’m just adding the finishing touches to it. My previous E.P ‘Facing Time’ went straight to number 1 on the I Tunes album chart last summer independently, so I’m really looking forward to putting new music out for the fans who have supported me and changed my life.

What’s the best gig you ever did?

When I performed at the Manchester Albert Hall last year on my ‘sold out’ Facing Time tour. It meant a lot to me as not only was it in my home town, but it’s the first time that a lot of my friends and family had seen me on stage. Plus the crowd were on another level and it was just a siick night.​

What’s been the best so far?

The best so far would have to be performing on ‘Later...With Jools Holland’. It was a great experience and it’s my mum’s favourite show, so I brought her along and it made her year.

Kendal Calling takes place from 27-30 July 2017.