Jack White releases surprise new instrumental track 'Battle Cry'

Jack White has dropped a surprise track that could be a teaser for a forthcoming new solo album.

Called 'Battle Cry', the track is vocal-free asides from some chants over drum beats which appear to have been sampled from recordings of a traditional Native American ceremony, and features White's signature heavy, squalling guitar sound.

The White Stripes frontman is currently recording in Nashville, Tennessee on what is expected to be a follow-up to his 2014 record Lazaretto.

'Battle Cry' is White's first new solo music since that release, but he has also appeared on albums by Beyonce and A Tribe Called Quest.

In a rare profile feature with the New Yorker in March, White revealed that he had been recording on a reel-to-reel tape machine bought with money made from "mowing lawns" when he was 14-years-old.

Speaking about his studio set-up White added: 'If I could just break my lef and be in the hospital for six weeks, what would it be like? Something about a room and a cot and a little space. You have nothing to do."

He said he wanted to write "like Michael Jackson would write - instead of writing parts on the instruments or humming melodies, you think of them. To do everything in my head and to do it in silence and use only one room."