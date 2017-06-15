Jaden Smith's new music video 'Batman' is basically just Drake's 'Jumpman' but with him saying 'Batman'

Jaden Smith has found another use for the all-white Batman costume he wore to Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's wedding, posting a music video for a new song called simply 'Batman' that sees him wander around LA at night in the suit.

The beat on the track is actually pretty nice, though the lyrics are nothing to write home about, taking a cue from Drake and Future's smash 'Jumpman' and opening: 'Batman, Batman, Batman / Joker just put me on acid'.

The video was directed by Moises Arias, the child star of Hannah Montana turned popular Instagrammer, and is full of slo-mo shots of Jaden in the hills, scenes of him responding to a bat signal as Bruce Wayne, and getting into fights with Superman and Batman.

Jaden has dreads in the video, so it was presumably before he infamously cut them off and took them to the Met Gala as an accessory.

On Twitter, he suggested the song is a tribute to original Batman actor Adam West, who died this month, and thanked Tyler the Creator for driving the white Tesla in the video.

Asked about the freedom of expression his kids seem to have last year, Will Smith joked: "Yeah it may have been a mistake. We may have gone too far."