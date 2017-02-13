For many in the UK, James Corden will always be known as Smithy from Gavin & Stacey. However, across the pond and around the world, The Late Late Show host’s name is more synonymous with the Carpool Karaoke.

When hosting the Grammys, it came as no surprise when the comedian donned a fake car and gathered celebrities to sing alongside him.

Along with Jennifer Lopez, John Legend and Tim McGraw, Corden enlisted the help of Neil Diamond to sing the much-loved classic “Sweet Caroline.”

However, it was none of the famous singers who stole the show: instead, Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter won over the internet by entering the sketch last minute.

Watch: James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" with Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Jason Derulo, Keith Urban, Blue Ivy and more. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/DnSKJAwTDq — Hardys® (@HardysMedia) 13 February 2017

Meanwhile, Carter’s mother was off wowing the audience with her audacious performance and taking home the Grammy for Best Urban Contemporary Album.

Adele took home the Album of the Year award, the 25 singer dedicated the award to Beyoncé and snapping her award in two, sharing half with the Lemonade performer.

Catch up with the full Grammys 2017 winners’ list here.