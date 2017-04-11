Janelle Monáe says people 'have to start respecting the vagina'

The continued disrespect shown to women by society, especially women of colour, can feel overwhelmingly frustrating at times.

The way forward is so clear, yet we're attached to a locomotion that's jammed its wheels and refuses to budge forward, no matter how hard we strive; stuck, silenced, and sometimes left without much feeling of hope.

It's that frustration that's clearly been felt by actor/musician Janelle Monáe, who graced the cover of Marie Claire's May Issue, after starring in the Oscar-nominated films Moonlight and Hidden Figures; one of five cover stars as part of their 'The Future is Female' edition, alongside Aja Naomi King, Emily Ratajkowski, Zoey Deutch, and Alexandra Daddario.

"People have to start respecting the vagina,” Monáe told the magazine. "Until every man is fighting for our rights, we should consider stopping having sex. I love men. But evil men? I will not tolerate that. You don’t deserve to be in my presence. If you’re going to rule this world, I am not going to contribute anymore until you change it."

Her Lysistrata-inspired protest may sound dramatic, but Monáe later took to Twitter to clarify that she didn't intend it in quite that literal a sense, writing: "I don't think that, but I do get frustrated when women's rights are trampled on and disregarded. And we must demand our agency."

Sometimes you give interviews right after the "leader of the free world" has a meeting to discuss women's issues with a room full of men... — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) April 10, 2017

and it's very frustrating. But no, I don't think sex is a bargaining tool... I just wonder how these people got born and raised. — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) April 10, 2017

then I remember that choosing a partner for a co-parent is important. Because those values are passed down generations. Sexist to Sexist. — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) April 11, 2017

She also spoke to Marie Claire about the importance of finding power in both her gender and her race, stating: "We have to realize our power and our magic. Because I am all about black-girl magic, even though I’m standing with all women. But this year? This yeah, I am so carefree black girl."