Jay-Z dropped his new album 4:44 at midnight (more on the odd release strategy here), which features Frank Ocean and Damian Marley, and sees him respond to infidelities on his part owhich Beyoncé laid bare on Lemonade.

It also sees him address Kanye West's turbulent temperament at the end of 2016.

A reminder of what Ye said on stage in Sacramento:

“Beyoncé, I was hurt cause I heard that you said you wouldn’t perform unless you won Video of the Year over me, and over “Hotline Bling” and “ Jay Z , call me bra. You still ain’t call me. Jay Z , call me. Ayy brah, Jay Z I know you got killas , please don’t send ‘em at my head, just call me. Talk to me like a man."

Jay-Z's response comes early on in the first frack on the album, he says:

"But this 'fuck everybody' attitude ain't natural But you ain't the same, this ain't KumbaYe But you got hurt because you did cool by 'Ye You gave him 20 million without blinkin' He gave you 20 minutes on stage, fuck was he thinkin'? "Fuck wrong with everybody?" is what you sayin' But if everybody's crazy, you're the one that's insane"

It seems Hov was genuinely insulted/hurt by Kanye's words, which he has yet to publicly apologise for.

They came at a time when Kanye was causing huge controversy, endorsing Trump at shows and railroading them with lengthy rants. He ended up cutting the tour short and was checked into hospital.