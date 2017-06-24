Fans were ecstatic after Jeremy Corbyn gave a powerful speech on the Pyramid Stage at this year's Glastonbury Festival.
The now-famous chant of “Ohh, Jeremy Corbyn” to the tune of ‘Seven Nation Army’ by the White Stripes was heard for at least 20 minutes before he appeared on stage.
Our culture reporter Jack Shepherd was on the ground during the gig where he spoke to fans who had come to witness Corbyn's speech.
Here's what they said:
"That felt like a moment, like we were seeing our future Prime Minister."
"He's going to be Prime Minister and this is why."
"Everything he spoke about is so relevant to right now. I f***ing love him."
"He's brilliant, can't believe how big he is. Makes me hopeful for everything."
"This guy, so resonant right now."
"It was emotional, man. He has so much passion." - El P, Run The Jewels
"He's good. Very good."
"Totally inspirational, he's won the youth vote and he won me."
"F*** Trump, go Corbyn!"
"The man is a f***ing legend." - Loyle Carner
Early reports suggest that he drew the biggest crowds of this year’s festival so far, with several attendees saying they hadn't seen an audience of that scale since the Rolling Stones performed in 2013 - which attracted an 100,000 people.
