Shavasana Disco: Jimi Hendrix edition of meditation series will celebrate 50th anniversary of Are You Experienced?

The second edition of Shavasana Disco - a series of music events that combine meditation and some truly classic album listening parties at the studios where they were first recorded - is back for the 50th anniversary of Jimi Hendrix's Are You Experienced.

The record will be celebrated at the iconic Olympic Studios where it was first cut to tape on 12 May.

Shasavana Disco aims to pass on practical knowledge of meditation and combine it with its founder Will Williams' love of music, with the meditation aspect hopefully heightening the listener's appreciation for the LP.

'Are You Experienced?' remains the most popular Hendrix album and one of the most important debut LPs in rock history.

It features the hit singles 'The Wind Cries Mary', 'Hey Joe', 'Foxy Lady' and 'Purple Haze'.

Organisers for Shavasana Disco write: "Whether its the poetic lyricism, the mind bending rock instrumentation or jazz inspired approach to rhythm, 'Are You Experienced?' was a slice of musical genius from Jimi Hendrix; reflecting a time half a century ago when musical experimentation knew no limits."

With over 100 years of history, Olympic Studios has hosted some of the biggest recording artists in history - Bowie, The Rolling Stones, The Who, Led Zeppelin, The Eagles, Pulp, Oasis... it goes on.

Restored in 2013, the studios now boast a state of the art cinema plus an award winning Dolby Atmos 3D sound system.

If you're a newcomer to Are You Experienced? or a lifelong fan, this is certainly an original way to experience the record (and hopefully relax a little bit as well).

Shavasana Disco takes place at Olympic Studios in Barnes, London on 12 May from 9.30am - 11am - enter to win tickets here