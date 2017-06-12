The Glastonbury 2017 line-up has a few surprising new additions in the form of Liam Gallagher and Hollywood actor Johnny Depp.

The announcement was made on the festival's official Twitter page confirming that former Oasis star Gallagher would play a Saturday teatime slot on The Other Stage.

Pirates of the Caribbean star Depp has been described as the festival's 'guest of honour.' He'll appear at the site's new drive-in movie area Cineramageddon introducing his personal choice of films followed by a discussion with the area's curator Julien Temple. The films will then be screened throughout the night on Thursday 22 June.

Depp's selections include The Libertine, Withnail & I and Jim Jarmusch film Dead Man.

NASA astronaut Mike Massimino will also be attending the festival to speak at The Free University of Glastonbury on Friday 23 June.

This year's Glastonbury Festival is being headlined by Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran. It runs from 21-25 June.