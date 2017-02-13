Joy Villa ‘gave no f*cks’ and wore a pro-Donald Trump dress to the Grammys

Singer Joy Villa is no stranger to controversial Grammy dresses, having previously worn an incredibly slight one made out of orange plastic fencing, but this year’s really dropped jaws, a red, white and blue number emblazoned with the words ‘TRUMP’ and ‘MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN’.

Myriad Trump protests were expected at the Grammys and indeed took place, with Katy Perry and Busta Rhymes both taking shots at him during their performances - so Villa’s dress choice was clearly in defiance of this narrative.

“Go big, or go home. You can either stand for what you believe or fall for what you don’t,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself in the dress.

“Above all make a choice for tolerance and love. Agree to disagree. See the person over the politics, carry yourself with dignity, always. Life is made to be lived, so go boldly and give no effs!”

The fishtail dress had 'TRUMP' on the base (Getty)

Villa was pulled up for having ‘feminist’ in her Twitter bio by liberals, given Trump’s prior remarks about women, while conservatives flocked to buy her music on iTunes - something she was keen to tweet about.