Justin Bieber is setting out to make new friends again, it seems, after he was filmed using some fairly dated slang to diss The Weeknd's music.

In footage captured by TMZ over the weekend, Bieber was asked if he could listen to a Weeknd song to which he responded "hell no".

The paparazzo presumably asked this question because The Weeknd was recently spotted with pop singer Selena Gomez, Bieber's ex-girlfriend, after splitting from model Bella Hadid.

Asked why he couldn't listen to The Weeknd's music, Bieber then came out with: "That s**t's wack," apparently forgetting that this is 2017.

Then again, it's appropriate given that Bieber seems to have an archaic view towards women he's dated, apparently of the opinion that they should ask his opinion first before seeing anyone else.

But it's fine for him to date other women without permission, obvs.

Bieber was recently confirmed to be headlining a gig at London's Hyde Park as part of British Summer Time festival, along with a huge show at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, which will mark the last UK leg of his global Purpose tour.

At BST he will be supported by Martin Garrix, Tove Lo and Anne-Marie for his slot on 2 July - provided he turns up on time and doesn't start ranting about the crowd's behaviour.

In 2016 he prompted a backlash for telling his "obnoxious" London crowd to "be quiet and listen when I'm talking".

He also ordered his Manchester audience to "shut up" then stormed off stage when they kept screaming.