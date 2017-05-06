Kanye West has left fans bewildered by deleting his social media accounts, including his Twitter profile which had over 27 million followers.

The superstar rapper was a well-known tweeter, commenting on a wide range of topic from politics, fashion. He also promoted his music and range of brands using the medium.

It is unclear what prompted the move but fans on both Twitter and Instagram have expressed their disappointment

One tweeted "Kanye's deactivated his twitter account which brings reasons to have twitter down to 0" while another wrote "I'll come back when Kanye comes back".

Others have suggested it may be a marketing ploy, as his wife Kim Kardashian recently revealed that the pair had been collaborating on a children’s clothing line.

She remains on Twitter however, where she has 51m followers and some fans have asked her to urge her husband to return on the social media site.

Rapper Kanye West had 27m followers before his Twitter account disappeared (Twitter)

Some have expressed concern that Kanye’s decision might be related to him ending his Saint Pablo tour early last November.

He had accused fellow rapper Jay-Z of trying to kill him and walked off stage after announcing he would vote for Donald Trump.

Kanye West meets Donald Trump in Manhattan







He was subsequently hospitalised in Los Angeles with what doctors referred to as “temporary psychosis” and 23 dates were cancelled.

The rapper has previously stunned fans using social media. In 2015 Kanye stunned fans by tweeting that he was $53m (£41m) in debt.

"I write this to you my brothers while still 53 million dollars in personal debt,” he wrote. “Please pray we overcome...This is my true heart..."

His disappearance comes as Kanye and his wife Kim who have two children, have increased the levels of security at their home following the burglary she experienced last year when over $10m (£7.7m) worth of jewelry was taken from her at gunpoint.