New York Fashion Week organisers have criticised Kanye West for alleged "disruptive" behaviour, after he apparently failed to inform schedule coordinators about his upcoming show.

The rapper and designer is set to debut his Yeezy Season 5 collection at NYFW at Pier 59 Studios on 15 February.

Speaking to Women's Wear Daily, President and Chief Executive Officer of the CFDA [Council of Fashion Designers of America] accused West of causing a clash in the NYFW schedule.

"Once again, CFDA was not approached or consulted about the possibility of Kanye West showing on the official New York Fashion Week schedule," he said.

"As the scheduler of the week, the CDA works with more than 300 brands to identify appropriate times for them to show their collections and avoid scheduling conflicts. Not going through the proper channels is disruptive to the whole week and unfair to designers who have secured spots through the formal procedure.

"This bad behaviour is not acceptable to the CFDA and should not be tolerated by the industry. Because of this, the CFDA will not list Kanye West on the official schedule. However, the CFDA is more than willing to work with Kanye on securing an available time slot."

Kanye's Season 4 fashion show on New York City's Roosevelt Island in September last year was the subject of considerable press scrutiny, with several incidents that included more than one model fainting during the show.

Vogue editor Anna Wintour also revealed after the show that she had been trapped in the venue basement for 30 minutes as she attempted to leave.