Ed Sheeran could finally be knocked off the No.1 spot on the album charts, as Kasabian looks set to claim their fifth consecutive No.1 record with Crying Out Loud.

The band released the new album on 5 May, which is currently on course to claim the top spot on the charts.

According to the Official Charts Company's midweek sales figures, Kasabian have sold just over 20,000 equivalent sales more than Sheeran's third album ÷ [Divide], which has spent nine weeks at No.1.

The Independent recently interviewed Kasabian guitarist and songwriter Serge Pizzorno, who explained how he set himself a challenge to pen all of the tracks in just six weeks.

"I wanted to try and write a great guitar album," he said. "I was interested in Berry Gordy's approach, Motown and that Seventies period where guitar music... the songs were really strong and the melodies were really strong, but there's also this amazing disco-funk thing on it."

He added: "I wanted to go with that approach, that old-school way of going 'first eight bars, everything has to draw you in'.

"I cut away all the fat, all the layers. Then I went on holiday for a while, and then I came back to it and wrote 'Ill Ray' and 'Acid House'. And I feel like going back now... I've executed the plan.

"Sometimes you get these ideas and end up doing something completely different. And obviously that's great too. But this time I did what I said I wanted to do."