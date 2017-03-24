Kasabian are preparing to set out on an intimate tour after announcing details of their sixth album For Crying Out Loud, due out on 28 April.

The band will play several dates across the UK and Ireland, having already been confirmed as headliners for this year's Reading & Leeds.

They play the following dates - BUY TICKETS HERE

12 April – Venue Cymru, Llandudno

13 April – O2 Academy Birmingham

15 April – Newport Centre

16 April – Southend Cliffs Pavilion, Southend-On-Sea

18, 19, 20 April – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

22 April – Olympia Theatre, Dublin

Got sweaty palms already? Check out our handy tips for dealing with the demand:

1) Make sure you are ready and waiting with the web page up at least five minutes before 9am.

2) Do not let your computer, phone or whatever device holds the key to your happiness run out of battery.

3) Register your details with the website you are booking from in advance, if you can, but don’t panic if you haven’t left enough time as your tickets will be held while you fill out your information

4) Check how many tickets you are allowed to buy in one purchase. If you try to buy more than the limited number, your booking may be cancelled without notice, meaning no-one gets to go.

5) Get your friends to try too, but stay in contact in case you all succeed and end up with a bunch of tickets you didn’t want. If you do need to sell any on, do so at face value. No-one likes a tout.

6) Be patient and avoid refreshing or switching between browsers. Stick with one tab and have some faith! Be prepared to wait for an hour to get tickets