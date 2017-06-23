Kate Tempest made a strong first impression as she took to the stage in Glastonbury, prompting many to take to social media to praise her daring words, which some said moved them o tears.

The poet and singer made a scathing attack on the state of society, directly accusing Prime Minister Theresa May of "dividing the people".

“Strong and stable into ruin,” she said as she opened her set on Glastonbury’s West Holts stage, echoing the Tory campaign slogan.

From education, immigration, homeless, the health system and divisions, the poet made an emotional plea for humanity.

“School kids on the hunt for lunch, cut the apron strings at least it keeps the bastards leaning,” she continued.

“Murdoch headlines leeches for the letting of our blood lost, blame it on the migrants suffocated in containers, blame it on the Muslims or whichever current favourite takes the weight of our collective hate and keeps the nation safe. Privatise and privatise and private, let the nurses burn..."

Her performance was greeted with cheers and applause in the audience while social media users described the performance as “inspiring”, “mesmerising” and "moving".

Richard Corbridge wrote on Twitter: “Just watched @katetempest opening at #Glastonbury - Wow, a leader, an evangelist, a model, a way, a new beginning! #Poets”

Simon Phillips said: “@katetempest - wasn’t a follower before. Now standing in a field weeping. Without doubt the best gig I’ve ever seen. Incredible. Thank you.”

Watching the concert live from home, Jeremy Mortimer tweeted: “@katetempest #Glastonbury2017 #bbcglasto Kate Tempest the voice this generation needs. Utterly compelling. And I'm sat on my sofa.”

Holly Mallett added: “The utterly unsurpassable @katetempest is currently obliterating everything I ever knew about life and music and the world…”

Kate Tempest continued: “And yes, divide the country, will they never learn, will they never stop, then bring the army out to guard us. Tell us these liberal carted martyrs will not test our liberal values...

“Stop stability. Meanwhile suicide is increasing, more rough sleepers, ugly words in public places, fear and doubt and all the racists have come out to show their faces. Under May there is a gulf that separates us and it seem to get a little wider every day.

"Now watch her pray on every tragedy. Divide, divide and frenzy up the nastiness....

“If this is strength then we are all f***d.”

Before walking off the stage, she addressed the crowd and said: "Thank you. This has been huge. I love you."

